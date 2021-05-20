Dell Technologies (DELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.06. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

