Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

NYSE DLX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

