DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -294.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

