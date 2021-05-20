DePay 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.19 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, DePay has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00005820 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00410392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00218648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004239 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00963550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033894 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

