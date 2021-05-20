Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.42. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 16.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 930,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 237,243 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,870,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

