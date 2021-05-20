Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $13.04

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $13.51. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 6,438 shares trading hands.

DM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 76,619.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 729,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.