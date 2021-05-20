Destination XL Group (DXLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Destination XL Group has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $130.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

