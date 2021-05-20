Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 950

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BVIC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 979 ($12.79).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 960 ($12.54). 450,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 879.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 824.03. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77).

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49 shares of company stock valued at $41,503.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.