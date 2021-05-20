Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 519.80 ($6.79). 8,711,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 511.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 494.94. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The company has a market cap of £16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,204 shares of company stock worth $5,042,719.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.