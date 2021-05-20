Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) to Buy

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $89.85 on Thursday. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.06.
Soitec Company Profile
