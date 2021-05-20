Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $277,586.77

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $277,586.77 and approximately $490.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000056 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 174.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

