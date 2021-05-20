Devery (EVE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,812.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Devery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $400,293.45 and approximately $6,812.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Devery has traded 71.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00076515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.01200508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.79 or 0.09832875 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,699 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,109 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

