DeXe (DEXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.57 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. DeXe has a total market cap of $29.57 million and approximately $18.67 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded 44.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeXe coin can now be bought for about $9.12 or 0.00022651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00075125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00018606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.01166899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00057087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.00 or 0.09716428 BTC.

About DeXe

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,243,017 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

