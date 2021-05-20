Diageo (DEO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diageo (NYSE: DEO):

5/14/2021 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/30/2021 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to sequential organic sales and operating margin gains in the first half of fiscal 2021, despite earnings and sales decline. Organic sales returned to growth in the first half of fiscal 2021, driven by efforts to quickly respond to increased off-trade channel demand and changes in consumer occasions, as well as investments in new opportunities. Also, strong consumer demand, market share growth in the spirits category and positive category mix aided net sales for the North America business. Moreover, the company expects improvements across all regions from the second half of fiscal 2020. However, continued disruptions in Travel Retail and on-trade businesses remain concerns. Also, Diageo’s margin performance was hurt by continued pressures from cost inflation.”

Shares of DEO opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $190.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

