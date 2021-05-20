Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $191.51

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $191.51 and last traded at $191.18, with a volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

