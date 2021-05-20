Dialight (LON:DIA) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Dialight (LON:DIA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

DIA traded down GBX 4.23 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 300.78 ($3.93). The company had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,516. The stock has a market cap of £97.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.92. Dialight has a 52 week low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

