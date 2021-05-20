Dialight (LON:DIA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Dialight (LON:DIA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

DIA stock traded down GBX 4.23 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 300.78 ($3.93). 12,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,516. The stock has a market cap of £97.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. Dialight has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 278.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.92.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

