Dialight (LON:DIA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Dialight (LON:DIA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.
DIA stock traded down GBX 4.23 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 300.78 ($3.93). 12,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,516. The stock has a market cap of £97.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. Dialight has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 278.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.92.
About Dialight
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.