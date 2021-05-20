Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12).

In related news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

