Digitalcoin Price Down 17.7% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $856,924.65 and approximately $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,402.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.20 or 0.06946853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $843.73 or 0.02037861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $217.43 or 0.00525163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00180962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.04 or 0.00613591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.00465097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00447171 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,375,941 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.