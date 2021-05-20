DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $37.03

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.03, but opened at $39.27. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 29 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.78.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $296,000.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

