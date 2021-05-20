Dimecoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.77 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $2,503.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

