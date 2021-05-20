Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 15,260 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.49% of JOYY worth $96,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

YY stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

