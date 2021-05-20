Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 190,657 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Douglas Emmett worth $100,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.