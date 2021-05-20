Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 27,620 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $102,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $179.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

