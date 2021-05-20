Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 19,442 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.55% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $99,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

NYSE BXS opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.