Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 65,863 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Newell Brands worth $103,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 263,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $89,964,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.