Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 2,464,298 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,464,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.81% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $163,611,000.

AIRC stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

