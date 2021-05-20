Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of ACI Worldwide worth $99,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 127,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACIW stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

