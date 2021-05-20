Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.72% of Valmont Industries worth $101,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $247.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.11 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

