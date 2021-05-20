Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Enphase Energy worth $94,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

