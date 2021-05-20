Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.00% of Franklin Electric worth $96,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $46,402,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE stock opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

