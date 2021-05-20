Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of MKS Instruments worth $100,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300,901 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $182.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.95. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.