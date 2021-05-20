Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.89% of LCI Industries worth $94,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries stock opened at $137.02 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.16 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

