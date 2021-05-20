Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.81% of MEDNAX worth $100,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

