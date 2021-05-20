Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.62% of Avanos Medical worth $101,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

