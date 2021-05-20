Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.76% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $98,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $22,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 276,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.