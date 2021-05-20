Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.56% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $100,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

PB stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.