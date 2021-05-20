Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $102.55 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.56% of Selective Insurance Group worth $102,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

SIGI stock opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.