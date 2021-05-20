Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $94.34 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.12% of Installed Building Products worth $94,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Truist lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NYSE IBP opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

