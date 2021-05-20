Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $95.26 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 184,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Ralph Lauren worth $95,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 349,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day moving average of $109.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -104.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

