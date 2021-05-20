Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $96.36 Million Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 114,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.54% of AAR worth $96,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at $39.51 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,155.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.