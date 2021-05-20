Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $98.63 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.11% of Exponent worth $98,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.