Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.74 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.53% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $99,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,939,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,899,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

