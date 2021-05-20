Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.94 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of LPL Financial worth $99,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,572,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,401,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,709,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average is $122.27. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $118,118.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,307.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,768 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,614 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

