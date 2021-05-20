Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Carnival Co. & worth $95,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 755.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 928,726 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,837,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

CCL opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

