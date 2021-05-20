Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 302,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of STAG Industrial worth $94,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.30 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

