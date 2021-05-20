Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $97,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after buying an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after buying an additional 287,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $588.63 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.43 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $609.14 and a 200 day moving average of $592.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

