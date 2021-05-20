Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.62% of Brunswick worth $95,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

