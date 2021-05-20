Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 408,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Suncor Energy worth $100,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.