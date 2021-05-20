Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 113,935 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.05% of Cousins Properties worth $101,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,546,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after acquiring an additional 734,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,171,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,442,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 252,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.